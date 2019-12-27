IWTC Virginia Beach Delivers First IS25 Operations Intelligence "C" School Sailors to Fleet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (NNS) -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach graduated seven intelligence specialists (IS), Dec. 18, from the first convening of the Operational Intelligence Analyst “C” school (OPINTEL C) course, culminating over a year of curriculum development, testing, and piloting of the new Block 2 course, supporting the chief of naval operations’ Sailor 2025 initiative and related Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) continuum.
"This course is the culmination of years of hard work and countless man hours from training managers, instructional support specialists and IWTC Virginia Beach instructors,” said Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Ashley Gorham, IWTC Virginia Beach N71 directorate leading chief petty officer. With fleet input, we tailored the training to meet emergent requirements while also getting IS-rated Sailors to the fleet faster."
The new OPINTEL C course was created through fusion of the former 6-week Operational Intelligence Analyst and 8-week Expeditionary Warfare Intelligence Specialist courses, resulting in a 10-week long course that satisfies the skill sets required of journeyman level ISs enroute to their second and subsequent tours of duty.
“I really learned a lot and feel prepared for situation at my next command,” said Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Upchurch, a graduate of the new course.
Development of the new OPINTEL C course was performed by instructors at IWTC Virginia Beach in collaboration with associate instructors from IWTC San Diego and training support personnel from the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). Additionally, a simultaneous, parallel effort to design and deploy a new Block 2 Geospatial Intelligence Imagery Interpretation course, through fusion of the legacy Intelligence Specialist Imagery Interpretation and Strike Warfare Intelligence Analyst courses, was conducted at IWTC Virginia Beach and is currently in the piloting stage.
“Preparing the new OPINTEL C course curriculum to address current operations and great power competition, while challenging the students, has been one of the highlights of my naval career,” said Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Alan Camp, an IWTC Virginia Beach OPINTEL C course instructor.
A replacement Block 0 Class “A” school course for new accession intelligence specialists is also in the piloting stage. The new Intelligence Specialist “A” school, along with the OPINTEL C and other new and existing Block 2 courses, provides a more well-defined career training continuum for intelligence specialists. It will dramatically reduce “street-to-fleet” time for first term new accession Sailors and create a robust framework for execution of RRL events between formal Block training stages.
IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.