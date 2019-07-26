IWTC San Diego Trains Sailors in Automated Digital Network Systems

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (NNS) -- Information Warfare Training Command San Diego graduated nine students after the conclusion of an Automated Digital Network System (ADNS) mobile training team course (MTT) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 19.
ADNS represents the backbone of the Navy’s ability to exchange information between units operating at sea and ashore.
“I highly recommend that everyone in the information technology community go through this course,” offered Information Systems Technician 1st Class Michael Mackenroth, who attended the MTT. “You will learn not only to troubleshoot, but to do so in an efficient and timely manner. You will have direct access to all equipment discussed and instructed, as opposed to reading about them or seeing the equipment in a PowerPoint slide. This class is important for any technician trying to successfully perform in their field.”
The course provides Navy enlisted information system technicians (IT) rating personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform wide-area network communications service management at the intermediate level. These skills enable the fleet to stay connected via the protected exchange of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) network data ensuring fleet requirements are met for sustained combat readiness.
“You all are entrusted with ensuring that 30-plus ships are constantly receiving IP services so those units can transmit intelligence reports, maintain link establishments, and sustain combat readiness,” remarked Information Systems Technician 1st Class Brandon Berkowitz, who instructed during the MTT. “Failure to bring ADNS up is not really an option”.
“Knowledge gained from this course will not only benefit Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, but the entire Pacific Fleet, due to the curriculum’s simulation of ship-to-shore ADNS communications,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Neil Dizon, who graduated Friday. “This course enables both ship and shore units to not only increase knowledge for their own work centers, but also to understand the steps and procedures followed on the distant end. This results in reduced downtime, ultimately allowing for an increase in warfighting capabilities.”
IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
