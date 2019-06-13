IWTC San Diego Commemorates Battle of Midway

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego commemorated the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Midway during a ceremony at Taylor Hall, June 4.
The event was one of numerous commemoration ceremonies held throughout the Navy to remember and pay tribute to a “moment in modern history where our ancestors proved to the nation that its faith and trust in our Navy is worthwhile.”
The Battle of Midway took place June 4-7, 1942, and often referred to as the turning point of the Pacific portion of World War II, due to the damage inflicted on the Japanese Fleet and the importance of maintaining control of Midway Island at that time.
Just a couple of weeks earlier, unprecedented efforts by U.S. codebreakers identified Midway as the next target of the Japanese. American forces began formulating a plan to lure the Japanese fleet toward the island of Midway and catch them by surprise. A much smaller group of U.S. ships took on a large and powerful fleet of Japanese ships and aircraft.
“It is easy to forget the sacrifices of the men and women before us, so events like today remain vital to remind everyone of what we fight for and what we hope no one has to experience; to fight so no one else has to,” said Lt. Joseph Chua, an instructor at IWTC San Diego.
Japan lost four aircraft carriers, a cruiser and almost 292 aircraft during the battle. The U.S., although fighting with only three carriers, lost just one, the USS Yorktown, along with one destroyer and 145 aircraft. Casualties were drastically different with approximately 2,500 Japanese lost and 307 Americans lost.
Quick and decisive action by the U.S. Navy led to a much-needed victory at Midway and led to future success in the War in the Pacific and keeping the Japanese away from the United States’ western borders.
The ceremony also included the laying of a formal wreath and two bouquets to honor our Midway veterans, families, and all that stand beside us to protect freedom and democracy around the world.
IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians and officers in the information warfare community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.