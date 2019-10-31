IWTC Monterey Sailors Run for the Fallen

MONTEREY, Calif. (NNS) -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Sailors, studying at the Defense Language Institute (DLI), participated in the 7th annual Honor Our Fallen 5K/10K Walk & Run at Fort Ord Dunes State Park, Oct. 19.
The event is a tribute to our nation's fallen heroes, established in 2013 by a Monterey resident who was passionate about spreading awareness of our members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives while serving their country.
IWTC Monterey’s Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Owen Farrell, a recent graduate of the DLI, shared what the event meant to him.
“This was a really great experience that I would recommend to anyone,” said Farrell. “I have to believe the most important thing we can do for our fallen service members and their families is to ensure that their sacrifice isn’t forgotten, and events like this allow us to do just that–to show our respect and honor their sacrifice.”
This year, the American Legion Post 31 hosted the event making it possible for participants to continue honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and the sacrifice of their surviving family members.
The run featured 5K and 10K courses that loop along the dunes of the Pacific with beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the Monterey Peninsula. Each registered runner received a t-shirt, commemorative dog tag finisher’s medal and a bag.
Names and photos of fallen service members lined the course on wooden crosses. Surviving families attended, some participating while carrying signs and wearing the names of family members on their clothing.
More than 600 people participated in the run this year, and as many or more are expected to return next year.
IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 20,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
