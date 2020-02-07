IWTC Monterey Sailor Guides, Motivates, and Drives Sailors to Excellence

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Thanks to their guidance and personal experiences, Acosta knew he wanted to return to DLI to serve as a leading petty officer (LPO) and military language instructor (MLI).

“One of the best parts of my job is my Sailors develop personally and professionally,” shared Acosta. “Most of them came to the Navy straight out of high school. I made mistakes when I was their age, so I want to share my experiences with them so they don’t make the same mistakes.”

There is no doubt that Acosta is making a difference in the lives of his Sailors; he has the respect of his Sailors just as he respected his LPOs and chiefs.

“CTI1 Acosta, pushes us to be our best as Sailors and language students, and is always there to help us when needed,” said Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Seaman Andre Bravo.

In regards to his current position as a LPO, he firmly believes that the best part is working with junior Sailors. He knows that the way he carries himself, the training he delivers, and every word of advice he imparts on young Sailors makes a big impact every day. He mentions that the work done by MLIs and LPOs alike has significant and tangible results, which they get to see every week on graduation days.