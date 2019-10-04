IWTC Monterey's Ombudsman: A Year of Lessons

MONTEREY, Calif. (NNS) -- To mark Ombudsman Appreciation Month, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey recognizes the contributions of IWTC Monterey Ombudsman Lisa Takashima-Haggerty.
The Navy Family Ombudsman program serves a crucial role to the Navy community, since they bridge the divide between military families and command leadership. The ombudsman program not only provides information but also promote healthy families self-sufficiency.
However, at a training command like IWTC Monterey where there are no deployments, the ombudsman takes on a slightly different role. IWTC Monterey students are largely new to the Navy, as are their spouses, so they may not be aware of programs and services available to them as they navigate their first years as a Navy family. This is a primary focus of the ombudsman at IWTC Monterey.
Ombudsmen also give referrals to outside resources as necessary, and strive to help resolve family issues before the command needs to become involved. Ideally, spouses should feel comfortable reaching out to the ombudsman before contacting the commanding officer. However, this is not always easy.
Takashima-Haggerty was appointed as the IWTC Monterey ombudsman almost exactly one year ago. Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Amy Lavelle of IWTC Monterey recently had the opportunity to interview Takashima-Haggerty, to enquire what she has learned over the course of her year as ombudsman.
Lavelle: “Since you first started as ombudsman at IWTC Monterey, what are some important lessons you learned?”
Takashima-Haggerty: “Since starting out as the IWTC Monterey Ombudsman, I have learned that I am old! Most of the spouses and students here are in their twenties. For some, this is the first time living together as a married couple and it’s an adjustment on both sides. The new-to-the-military life and newly-married life bring so many questions. Some I now take for granted, but it is nice to share some wisdom about being married to a Sailor. I have assisted some spouses with everything from budgeting, meal prep, recipes, purchasing a car, birthday planning, how to help children cope with why mom or dad isn't really home or when they are in immersion, and all the wonderful emotions and stressors that come with their very first Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move. But one of my favorite lesson is that each spouse needs to arrive at their duty station with an open mind, heart, ears and eyes. This area is beautiful with so much to offer with its local attractions, beaches, and most of all friendships.”
Lavelle: “What are some of your favorite parts of serving as our ombudsman?”
Takashima-Haggerty: “My favorite part about being your ombudsman is all the friendships that I have created and made through this process. My children have met and made new friends and I have made some amazing friendships. I love getting together with our spouses, whether it’s for a meet and greet, potluck, or a PCS Binder 101 class. I am a helper, and I love being able to assist people. Most of the time spouses know the right answer, they just lack the confidence. That's when I become one of your biggest cheerleaders. A happy spouse makes a happy Sailor.”
Lavelle: “If you could expand the ombudsman program and/or its services, what would you add, if anything?”
Takashima-Haggerty: “I'd really like to try to reach more of our spouses. I just wish that spouses wouldn't fear talking to me or coming to a potluck/gathering. Really, all I want to do is make sure that they are okay, the family is thriving, and if they aren't; I’ll do what I can to get them the help they need. For some meeting people is very difficult and extremely hard to do. I want them to know that I am here if things ever get tough. Because, if we can talk during the easy or even not so easy times, asking for help during the rough times will be easier. So, I am going to try and start the monthly get-togethers again in the base housing. It's more about checking in with people, let them know that they aren't alone, all of this stress will pay off in the long run, and answer any questions that they may have.”
The IWTC Monterey ombudsman can be reached via email at IWTCM.Ombudsman@gmail.com.
IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
For more on Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/IWTCmonterey/Default.aspx and http://www.monterey.army.mil/Service_Units/IWTC_Monterey.html, or find them on Facebook.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
