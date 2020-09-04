It’s that time again

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce sponsored a motion picture show [at the Hanford Fox Theatre] for youngsters and held a luncheon for new teachers Friday to kick off the school year.
Stary Gange, a public relations representative for Southern California Gas Co. spoke to teachers on the value of positive thinking. Some school districts in Kings County have already started classes, while others including those in Hanford will start next week.
— The Hanford Sentinel
Sept. 5, 1970
