Scripture encourages us, “Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” (1 Corinthians 15:58)
It is important for us to remain consistent in everything we do. Today, we live in a world that chases new things. People will change jobs, break off relationships, or do a number of things to fulfill their own desires. People may say they have standards but will lower them for the sake of fulfilling a need.
As children of God, we need to remain consistent in the calling, purpose and lifestyle that God has for us. We are meant to be anchors standing firm in an ever-changing world. There is value in consistency!
Consistency produces security and it builds trust within our community, our workplace and our relationships. When I think about consistency, I think of the story of Noah and the ark. It took Noah 120 years to build the ark. Noah's consistency allowed him to save his family and the animals from the flood. Noah remained firm in the assignment that God had given him leading to a covenant being established between creation and the Creator.
Consistency is key in order to have long and healthy lives. In order for us to have healthy relationships, we need to be consistent in our pursuit of the person, and even, in who we are within those relationships. The Bible says, “Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.” (Luke 16:10) We have to be consistent with the little things He has given us before He gives us bigger things. Showing up in the little things will determine what you will do in the big things.
When we show up in our private time with God when no one is watching, He begins to build up in us the confidence and security to be the man and woman of God we are called to be. There is power when we show up in everything. No matter if it’s big or small, we are still choosing to pursue the life that God has given us. It brings security and peace in a changing world. It creates a bridge between the saints and the sinners and gives space for the saint to minister to the sinner.
Be encouraged today to be consistent with the things God has placed in your life. Whether it's a job, relationship, or anything else. Steward those things well and watch what the Lord will do.