Info Warfare Pavilion to Talk Opportunities, Challenges in Great Power Competition

Navy Information Warfare Pavilion Technology Demonstrations

The IW pavilion will host 12 technology demonstrations that will spotlight various systems and capabilities that support and facilitate information warfare across all warfare domains. This includes unmanned under water vehicles used for operational decision-making, upcoming 5G capabilities, innovative cybersecurity applications, rapid prototyping technologies, the latest in virtual reality and more.

Navy Information Warfare Video Wall

New to WEST this year, the IW video wall will provide a range of photos and video clips highlighting IW as a warfighting discipline, demonstrating how IW underpins every warfighting domain from seabed to space and cyber space.

“Information is the driving force behind today’s faster paced, more complex and increasingly competitive technological environment,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Christian Becker. “To outpace our adversaries and protect our interests around the world, we must work together with our partners in military, government, industry and academia, to develop and deliver innovative technologies and operational concepts at the speed of information. Events like WEST help to facilitate connections and discussions, and forge partnerships that will support that mission.”

The premier sea service conference and exposition on the West Coast, WEST is now in its 30th year of bringing military and industry leaders together to explore current and future naval platforms and technologies. Co-sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single location.