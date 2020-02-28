Info Warfare Pavilion to Talk Opportunities, Challenges in Great Power Competition

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- The U.S. Navy Information Warfare (IW) pavilion will be returning to WEST 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center March 2-3 where ten Navy commands will come together to identify opportunities and address challenges associated with today’s modern battlefield in the information domain, enabling the Navy to compete and win for decades to come.
In its fifth year at WEST, the IW pavilion will demonstrate the Navy's commitment to maintaining maritime superiority in an increasingly complex, information driven environment. At the pavilion, each command will highlight their role in the information domain using speakers, panels, subject matter experts and capability demonstrations. Navy commands participating in the IW pavilion will include:
Office of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare (N2N6)
Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet (FCC/C10F)
Navy Information Forces Command (NAVIFOR)
Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)
Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI)
Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC)
Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific
Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic
Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and Space Systems
Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS)
“As stated by the Chief of Naval Operations in his FRAGO (01/2019), our nation needs a Navy ready to win across the full range of military operations… in an all-domain battlespace,” said Vice Adm. Matthew Kohler, deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare (OPNAV N2N6) and director of naval intelligence. “In today’s era of great power competition, information warfare is crucial to ensuring fleet readiness and providing that competitive edge necessary to win in all warfare domains. We must take advantage of opportunities like WEST to engage directly with our partners in industry and academia to ensure we provide the capabilities necessary to gain and maintain an advantage for years to come.”
This year’s IW pavilion will host four main areas - the Navy IW theater, the Navy IW engagement zone, the Navy IW video wall and Navy IW technology demonstrations.
These mechanisms will provide attendees a glimpse into the Navy’s IW community mission to advance, align, deliver, support, and sustain IW capabilities that enable combat-credible forces today and into the future.
Navy IW Theater
The IW pavilion will have its own dedicated theater with a series of speakers that will run the course of the two-day conference and exposition. Leaders in the IW community who will participate in the speaker series include:
Vice Adm. Brian Brown, NAVIFOR
Rear Adm. Christian Becker, NAVWAR
John Pope, PEO C4I
Chris Page, ONI
Additionally NAVWAR, NIWC Pacific and PEO C4I subject matter experts will hold a panel discussion on how digital transformation is positively affecting how we deliver capability to the fleet. There will also be a presentation hosted by U.S. Tenth Fleet about attracting and retaining world-class cyber talent.
The full WEST 2020 agenda can be found at: https://www.westconference.org/West20/Public/sessions.aspx?View=Sessions
Navy Information Warfare Engagement Zone
Back by popular demand, the IW engagement zone gives attendees the opportunity to informally meet with dozens of program managers, business portfolio managers and subject matter experts from multiple IW commands for short blocks of time. The full schedule can be found at https://www.westconference.org/west19/CUSTOM/pdf/EngagementZoneSchedule.pdf. No appointment necessary.
Navy Information Warfare Pavilion Technology Demonstrations
The IW pavilion will host 12 technology demonstrations that will spotlight various systems and capabilities that support and facilitate information warfare across all warfare domains. This includes unmanned under water vehicles used for operational decision-making, upcoming 5G capabilities, innovative cybersecurity applications, rapid prototyping technologies, the latest in virtual reality and more.
Navy Information Warfare Video Wall
New to WEST this year, the IW video wall will provide a range of photos and video clips highlighting IW as a warfighting discipline, demonstrating how IW underpins every warfighting domain from seabed to space and cyber space.
“Information is the driving force behind today’s faster paced, more complex and increasingly competitive technological environment,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Christian Becker. “To outpace our adversaries and protect our interests around the world, we must work together with our partners in military, government, industry and academia, to develop and deliver innovative technologies and operational concepts at the speed of information. Events like WEST help to facilitate connections and discussions, and forge partnerships that will support that mission.”
The premier sea service conference and exposition on the West Coast, WEST is now in its 30th year of bringing military and industry leaders together to explore current and future naval platforms and technologies. Co-sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single location.