Inaugural Hemp Innovation Challenge™ Entrants to Compete at 2020 World Ag Expo

The HIC will be run in partnership with the Larta Institute. Larta is a leading innovation hub with a mission to improve the transition of science and technology breakthroughs from the lab to the marketplace. Larta’s Global Agriculture Innovation Network (GAIN) has helped over 700 ag entrepreneurs raise $1.7B over the past 10 years. “The Hemp Innovation Challenge is a perfect fit for what we do at the Global Ag Innovation Network”, said Bandhana Katoch JD, MBA, MS, head of Larta’s GAIN efforts.

Plant Growth Group is a global team of hemp ag experts focused on optimizing the success of large scale ventures, education, initiation of governmental hemp programs, and developing the hemp market while keeping it as decentralized as possible. Plant Growth Group is curating the speaker series for the H.E.M.P Pavilion and can be contacted at info@plantgrowth.ag.

General Admission tickets are on sale online now, and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org. With a diverse lineup of agriculture companies and seminars covering international trade, irrigation, ag policy, hemp, and more, there is something for every ag professional at the 2020 World Ag Expo®. The 53rd edition will run Tuesday, February 11 through Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA.

Attend the Hemp Innovation Challenge on Wednesday, February 12 at 1:00 p.m. in the Theatre at World Ag Expo