Ike Sailors Observe Suicide Prevention Month

ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) -- Last year, the Department of Defense (DoD) reported its highest number of suicides in nearly two decades. More than 320 service members committed suicide, 125 of which were Navy and Marine Corps personnel.
For Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) who are struggling with suicidal thoughts, ideations or depression, Ike’s suicide prevention program, deployment resiliency counselor (DRC) and chaplains are working together to provide support to Sailors.
“You spend more time working with the shipmate beside you than you do at home,” said Chief Religious Programs Specialist Cecil Collins, Ike’s suicide prevention program coordinator. “We need to be able to recognize when we aren’t doing so well, recognize that someone may need help with their resiliency. We want everyone here to thrive and to advance professionally and personally.”
Donald Keck, Ike’s DRC or “Talk Boss," said one of the most effective strategies for someone who is dealing with depression and despair is to focus on gratitude versus grief.
“Take a look at their life,” said Keck. “Not a hard look, since they’re already looking real hard but a good look. I promise, they’re overlooking some of the good things.”
According to Collins and Keck, Sailors are familiar with most of the common symptoms of suicide, such as a lack of joy in activities that used to be enjoyable or giving away personal possessions, but signs that get overlooked are feeling a lack of acceptance, a change in personality or hopelessness.
The suicide prevention program is designed to help Sailors who feel suicide is the only option and also aims to help others understand when their shipmates are having those thoughts. The program’s goal is to help Sailors get the help they need, whether it’s at work, out on the town or on social media.
“When we see someone acting this way, we come up with a variety of excuses to avoid engaging that person,” said Keck. “While some excuses may be valid, we can’t be afraid to ask directly if they’re contemplating suicide. Chances are they’ve already thought about self-harm or worse.”
According to Keck, the main concern of people who are contemplating suicide is they don’t know what to do, and they feel useless. Keck urges Sailors who want or need assistance to reach out to someone they trust, especially if they cannot help themselves.
Other resources include the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255), the Veteran’s Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK, or text 838255), Navy Chaplain Care, Military One Source (1-800-342-9647) and Fleet and Family Support Center. All of these resources have people trained in dealing with these kinds of situations and conditions.
“We’re here to save lives, that’s the bottom line,” said Collins.
