IKE Deploys Upon Completion of COMPTUEX

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and the ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group TEN (CSG-10), departed for deployment after successfully completing the Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX).

"The Sailors of IKE Strike Group are trained and ready to execute the full spectrum of maritime operations in any theater," said Rear Adm. Paul Schlise, commander, Carrier Strike Group 10. "Carrier Strike Groups are visible and powerful symbols of U.S. commitment and resolve to our allies and partners, and possess the flexibility and sustainability to fight major wars and ensure freedom of the seas."

COMPTUEX is designed to fully integrate CSG-10 as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, and test the group’s ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. During IKE’s COMPTUEX, several international allies, including ships from the Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy and the Danish Navy supported and were integrated into the exercise.