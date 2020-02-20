Hybrid Live-Virtual Training Technology Boosts Development, Efficiency

“A live asset might be a ship at sea or plane in the skies or vehicles on range,” said Couture. “When we speak of virtual, we’re talking about hardware in the loop or software in the loop type of simulator. An aircraft simulator, where you have a pilot in a building sitting in a simulator doing training – that’s virtual. When we start to talk about constructive, we’re talking about stuff like video game engines or simulation engines where you have things inside the simulation environment that are responding independent of any people.”

This unique blend of the live and virtual worlds, where a human being has influence, and the constructive world, where the constructed object acts independently of a human, are what make LVC such a potent asset in its own right.

“We only have so many assets, so many ships and planes,” Couture said. “If we want to train Sailors on a ship, we don’t need our Sailors to go all the way to the western Pacific to the ship if we can feed them information to make it look like they’re already there. We can train them in an environment that’s way more complex than if they were on the ship.”

