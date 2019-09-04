VISALIA – The annual SHRM of Tulare/Kings Counties conference this year will feature keynote speakers and break-out sessions on topics ranging from joy in the workplace to workplace violence and retirement planning.
The conference will be held at the Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The conference will feature three keynote speakers: Trisha Zulic from California State Council of SHRM presenting on “Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes;” Cynthia Johnson, a professor of communication and psychology at College of the Sequoias speaking on personal joy and growth in the workplace; and Tracy Butz, a workplace culture expert and author speaking on “How to Create an Amazing Workplace.”
Breakout sessions will tackle subjects such as maintaining organizational health; safety and prevention of workplace injuries; a cutting-edge approach to leave issues; and emotional intelligence/soft skills.
Online registration is available at www.shrmtularekings.org. Student admission is reduced to $75 per person; general admission is $175 per person.
SHRM of Tulare/Kings Counties is an association formed to serve the professional, educational and networking needs of human resources professionals in the Tulare and Kings county areas. Its purpose is to serve as a forum for personal and professional development; provide opportunities for members to develop leadership, managerial and public speaking skills; and to share local, state and national human resource management issues.
For information, visit www.shrmtularekings.org or contact Little at president@shrmtularekings.org or call 734-0570
