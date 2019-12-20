Now that the House of Representatives has approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the California Farm Bureau Federation said it would urge the Senate to follow suit as soon as possible. The House approved the USMCA trade pact today.
“Farmers, ranchers and tens of thousands of Californians whose jobs hinge on agricultural exports will gain from the USMCA,” CFBF President Jamie Johansson said. “We hope the Senate will approve the agreement early in the new year, so it can be implemented quickly.”
Johansson said more than 56,000 jobs rely on California food and agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico—the No. 2 and No. 5 foreign markets for the state’s food and farm products.
“The USMCA will bring benefits throughout the food chain,” he said. “Stronger ties with our North American neighbors will help California farmers, ranchers and agricultural businesses. The agreement will also maintain and add jobs for people at ports, marketing companies, food processors, trucking firms and other businesses that help move California farm products to customers.”
Johansson said passage of the USMCA has been a key priority for Farm Bureau and other agricultural organizations this year.
“Farmers and ranchers around California and throughout the country have visited their representatives and contacted them by phone and email, encouraging this result,” he said. “We will continue working to assure Senate ratification, so California sees the full benefits of the USMCA as soon as possible.”
The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 34,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of nearly 5.6 million Farm Bureau members.
