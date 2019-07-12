Hoop It Up This Summer at New TCSO FREE Kids Basketball Camp

Following a very successful flag football season this spring involving 250 children in the Ivanhoe area, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is offering a 2-day summer basketball camp on July 12-13 at Pixley Middle School.
'We want to build bridges in our communities that will last a lifetime,' he said.
Registration is happening NOW and there's still space available for boys and girls, ages 7-18.
Helping the Sheriff is former Harlem Globetrotter Myree 'Reemix' Bowden. He will lead the camp with help from basketball players from Tulare Union and Mission Oak high schools.
Sign your kids up as soon as possible. Space is limited to the first 100 boys and girls. The camp is free.
It*s part of Sheriff Boudreaux's vision to reach out to the youth of Tulare County. He created the new Youth Services Development Unit at the Sheriff*s Office, which oversees PAL- and Explorer-sponsored sports activities.
To register, please call Daisy Arguijo at (559) 331-9185.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.