Homelessness and Housing Roundtable Brings Future Investment to the Valley

BAKERSFIELD – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) joined representatives from cities throughout Kern and Kings Counties, on Feb. 7th, to discuss accessing unprecedented levels of state funding for combatting the homelessness crisis in the Valley. Assemblymember Salas was instrumental in securing $650 million in new grant funding in the 20192020 state budget which cities, counties, and Continuums of Care’s (CoC) can access. This grant is through the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention (HHAP) program

“The Valley has a unique opportunity to bring historic levels of investment to our cities to help reduce the homelessness crisis, build more affordable housing, and make our communities safer,” said Assemblymember Salas. “We need to ensure that the Valley receives all emergency funds to address this crisis head on by getting people off of the streets and improving the health and well-being of our communities.”

At the roundtable discussion, Alicia Sutton, the Deputy Secretary of Homelessness from the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, gave a presentation to attendees, walking them through the process of applying for the HHAP grant funding. The deadline to apply for these funds is set for February 15, 2020.