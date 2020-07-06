Holiday calls to dispatch jump 140 percent

FRESNO COUNTY – To say that dispatchers with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were extremely busy the night of July 4 is an understatement, the agency’s Public Information Officer Tony Botti said.
In a 24-hour period, FCSO dispatchers answered 600 calls that came in through 911. Non-Emergency calls totaled just over 1,000 (1,028 to be exact). That makes a total of 1,628 calls.
Botti said the busiest hour was from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dispatchers took 158 calls from 911 dials and 278 non-emergency calls. That is a total of 436 calls.
“To put it in perspective, an average Saturday night during the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour sees 45 calls,” Botti said.
The department compared this year’s calls and the previous year’s calls for that same time period and the 2020 calls increased by 140 percent. In 2019, there were 182 calls from 9-10 p.m. of which 60 were for 911 and 122 were non-emergencies.
In 2019, during a 24-hour period on July 4, dispatchers answered close to 400 calls that came in through 911. The exact number was 393. Non-emergency calls totaled 831 to be exact. That’s a combined total of 1,224.
“We filtered calls that would likely meet the criteria for fireworks from this past Saturday. Dispatchers listened for key words such as: Fireworks, fire and public hazard. There were a total of 234,” Botti said.
Botti said the number of calls is probably higher since if, for example, five people called in a report for fireworks in one particular area, those calls get merged into one call.
“So that is why the 234 number may seem lower than you would expect.”
Dispatchers with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office not only handle calls for the FCSO deputies, but also for officers of the following city police departments: Sanger, Kerman, Parlier, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, and Fowler.
Additionally, they constantly get calls that must be transferred to CHP, Clovis PD, Fresno PD and various fire departments. On an average day, our dispatcher center fields about 1,300 calls total.
“One piece of educational material we would like to deliver to the public is that when you call 911 and hang up, a dispatcher must call it back. We had approximately 180 hang ups, so dispatchers had to call that many people back on top of answering phone lines. Rarely do you get an automated message that puts you on hold with our dispatch center, but on nights like the 4th of July, it is bound to happen.”
Botti said the dispatchers ask the public to resist the urge to hang up as they will get you connected faster.
“They will get to you ASAP. Hanging up and calling back will not get you to someone any faster.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!