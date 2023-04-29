This week I received marionette puppets in the mail. Don Quixote and Sancho Panza marionettes, from the Czech Republic, made their appearance in my mailbox. these are two exquisite art pieces that were hand carved out of wood with impressive detail.
I also ordered three marionette puppets from Ukraine. They will take longer to get here because of the war. The artist apologized for the delay and said "thank you" for our country helping Ukraine during the recent conflict. She said not to worry about the puppets coming, it will just take a bit longer to get since there are no longer direct flights out of Ukraine.
I become somber with the message from that Ukrainian marionette maker. I checked the tracking, and it shows the post office she used was in Kiev. On her seller’s website, she sells digital drawings of the children of Ukraine.
Marionette puppets have been around since ancient times. Today there are marionette theater establishments in the UK, Scotland, Germany, Austria and Australia. In the Czech Republic, marionette theatre has a very long history in Prague. I am honored to have two marionettes from an artist in the Czech Republic from this reputation.
In the United States, there are theatres and touring programs dedicated to marionette performances. The Fratello Marionette show in Danville, and The Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles are the most local to Hanford specializing in marionettes and marionette shows.
In three shows, HMTC has used hand puppets. They were used in the puppet plays "Don’t Just Look," "Pedro the Puppeteer," and "Soaring High." HMTC is interested on presenting marionette puppets. The first show will be a Don Quixote story.
When the marionettes from Ukraine come, we will conceive a story with them as well.