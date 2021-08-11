This past month, HMTC produced a play with humor, and hosted with My Corazon four professional standup comics. The laughter was well-needed. We are preparing to host the standup comedy show once again on Aug. 21, 2021, with comedians Chris Cruz, Tony Le, Eric Lopez and Trent Babb.
Most agree that laughter is crucial. I read 125 quotes on laughter and found the following ten that resonate with HMTC and My Corazon.
- "A good laugh is sunshine in the house." — William Thackeray
- "A smile is a curve that sets everything straight." — Phyllis Diller
- "Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine." — Lord Byron
- "As soap is to the body, so laughter is to the soul." — A Jewish Proverb
- "From there to here, from here to there, funny things are everywhere." — Dr. Seuss
- "He who laughs, lasts!" — Mary Pettibone Poole
- "No matter what your heartache may be, laughing helps you forget it for a few seconds." — Red Skelton
- "Of all days, the day on which one has not laughed is the one most surely wasted." — Sebastien Roch
- "The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up." — Mark Twain
- "The most wasted of all days is one without laughter." — E E Cummings
Speaking with comedian and Hanford native Tony Martins recently, he said, “It’s all about the smiles and the laughter.” He adds, “When you make people laugh you are allowing people to be honest.” He says that laughter is his euphoria. He also stated, “Laughter is the most honest expression that human beings have.”
Finding comedians to perform is easy. Extracting an audience from 18 months of hibernation is difficult. We still have hope to provide much-needed comedy in these times. The My Corazon venue is following state mandated guideline, along with limiting audience size.
These booked comedians understand our times and are ready to entertain. We are delighted to host them and surely want to show them that Hanford is willing to laugh at their humor.
Tickets can be purchased online at hmtc.ticketleap.com/standup-comedy2
Or can be purchased at My Corazon at 300 N. Irwin in downtown Hanford, HMTC’s ticket hub.
