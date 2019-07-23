FRESNO – Assemblyman Jim Patterson Monday made an urgent demand for the return of thousands of pages of public records that were removed from the California High Speed Rail Authority website in June. Government watchdogs, legislators and members of the media will only be able to access previously posted documents like detailed information on every project change order, board meeting materials and historical business plans, through a time consuming and unreliable public records act request according to the Rail Authority website.
After learning about this change Patterson drafted a letter demanding the immediate replacement of all documents removed from the website.
Patterson’s letter reads in part:
The Authority’s removal of all business plans prior to 2016 and all change orders does little to engender the trust and transparency you claim to be interested in. In fact this act cripples legislators, journalists, concerned citizens and government watchdog groups from shining the bright light of accountability on this ever changing project. It also limits their ability to research the project in-depth without first filing a public records request.
Making a public records request for documents that were previously available to the public in the name of following ADA is an attempt to shield your agency from the scrutiny it deserves.
“It’s sad but true that they are using the Americans with Disability Act as a cover to remove potentially embarrassing information from the public domain,” Assemblyman Patterson said. “We won’t stand for it. There’s no reason why these documents shouldn’t be permanent and immediately available to every member of the public along with ADA compliant data.”
