Tulare – At 35,000 attendees, more than 1,300 exhibitors and over 1,250 investors, MJBizCon took over the Las Vegas Convention Center again in 2019. Now, the largest event in the U.S. hemp and cannabis industry is working with World Ag Expo®, the largest event in U.S. agriculture.
Hemp Industry Daily is now the exclusive hemp and cannabis media partner of World Ag Expo®, focusing on the Hemp Education & Marketing Pavilion and Hemp Innovation Challenge in Tulare, CA, February 11-13, 2020. As a growing sector of agriculture, hemp will garner its own pavilion at the 53rd Tulare farm show. With 30 exhibit spaces, a fast pitch innovation competition in cooperation with the Larta Institute and Plant Growth Group, and seminars each day of the annual show, Hemp Industry Daily is the ideal media partner to facilitate panels and share industry knowledge.
“Hemp Industry Daily is the world’s leading news and information provider for individuals looking to build their businesses, and being able to contribute to the education, programming and innovation that occurs each year at World Ag Expo fits in that mission” says Chris Walsh, CEO of Hemp Industry Daily.
World Ag Expo® attendees will be able to download a digital news and information resource from the editors of Hemp Industry Daily at the expo. Hemp Industry Daily will also provide free subscriptions to attendees. In addition, Hemp Industry Daily reporters will be in Tulare to cover the event and the new Hemp Innovation Challenge.
“This is an exciting time for agriculture and World Ag Expo,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “Hemp is a new opportunity for many farmers, so we are proud to partner with Hemp Industry Daily to bring our farmers and ag business professionals the best hemp news and information available.”
Entering its 53rd year, World Ag Expo® is the largest annual outdoor ag trade show in the world. In 2019, the show saw 102,800 attendees from 48 states and 65 countries. With more than 1,400 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States.
General Admission tickets are for sale online now, and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org/attendees. With a diverse lineup of agriculture companies and seminars covering international trade, irrigation, ag policy, hemp, and more, there is something for every ag professional at the 2020 World Ag Expo®. The 53rd edition will run from Tuesday, February 11 through Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA.
