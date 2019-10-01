TULARE - Used in more than 25,000 products globally, industrial hemp was reintroduced to US agriculture thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. Interest in hemp has grown nationwide, and according to a December 2018 Forbes magazine article, is a “potential economic dynamo for American farmers.”1
World Ag Expo®, one of the largest ag trade shows in the world, is taking on the hemp conversation in cooperation with Plant Growth Group, a consultancy in the hemp marketplace. A 9,400 square foot tent will house thirty 10’x10’ exhibitor spaces, and a seminar stage, on the south east side of the grounds at the February show.
“World Ag Expo® kicks off the growing season for the world, so it’s the perfect time to get everyone focused on ag and finding the best options for their crops,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “This year, that includes educational sessions and exhibitors focused on hemp, all in one tent.”
Entering its 53rd year, World Ag Expo® is the largest annual outdoor ag trade show in the world. In 2019, the show saw 102,800 attendees from 48 states and 65 countries. With more than 1,400 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States.
“We worked with show staff during the 2019 show to put on six hemp panels aimed at educating farmers on their options,” said Christian Gray, advisor at Plant Growth Group. “The stands were packed at each session, so we knew World Ag Expo was the right place to talk to farmers about their hemp options, and make sure they know some of the pitfalls.”
While hemp has great potential, there are cautionary tales from early ventures. Verifying seed genetics, market contracts, and working with banks have posed obstacles for farmers. The Hemp Education & Marketing Pavilion will have exhibitors and seminars addressing these issues and many more.
Exhibit space in the Hemp Education & Marketing Pavilion (H.E.M.P.) is on sale now and can be contracted by contacting World Ag Expo® at waesales@farmshow.org.
Plant Growth Group is curating the speaker series for the Pavilion and can be contacted at info@plantgrowth.ag.
General Admission tickets are on sale online now, and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org. With a diverse lineup of agriculture companies and seminars covering international trade, irrigation, ag policy, hemp, and more, there is something for every ag professional at the 2020 World Ag Expo®. The 53rd edition will run Tuesday, February 11 through Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA.
For more information, visit www.worldagexpo.org.
