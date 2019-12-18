He's back: DeBoer makes return to the Valley as head coach

FRESNO – The search for Jeff Tedford's successor did not take long, nor did it break away from the continuity and foundation that has been built for Bulldog football as Fresno State director of athletics Terry Tumey named Kalen DeBoer head coach on Tuesday.
"When I think about opportunities and places I want to coach, as soon as I stepped on this campus, I was like this is a place that I can love coaching at," said DeBoer at Tuesday's introductory press conference. "When I left I was hoping that one day this opportunity would come around."
DeBoer, the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator under Tedford in 2017-18, returns to the Valley following a standout 2019 campaign as the offensive coordinator for the Indiana Hoosiers.
IU sported an 8-4 record in 2019, a resurrection season said by some in the Midwest, as it was the Hoosiers' best regular season in 26 years. The eight wins tied for the third most in school history, trailing only the 1945 and 1967 Big Ten Championships teams who each won nine games. Indiana posted a winning conference record for the first time since 1993 (5-3). IU Football was nationally ranked for the first time in 25 years, breaking the oldest such drought in the country.
The IU offense reached 30 points nine times in 2019, matching a program record. IU closed the regular season scoring (TD) on its opening offensive possession for the seventh-straight game and the ninth time (6 TDs) in 12 games (51 points). Six Hoosiers earned all-league accolades on the offensive side of the ball in 2019.
"We needed someone who has had success at every stop they've made in their career," said Tumey."If you look at our new head coach's history, you'll see that every place he has been started in one place and ascended to another. That is truly remarkable. That's the type of trajectory that our student-athletes at Fresno State deserve."
DeBoer's two year stint as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator was one for the ages that concluded with a Mountain West Championship and Las Vegas Bowl win to cap a 22-6 run during the 2017-18 seasons.
Fresno State reached unprecedented heights in year No. 2 with DeBoer as the OC as the Bulldogs posted a school-recorded 12 victories, and finished ranked No. 18 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches poll. The offense ranked 26th nationally in scoring offense (34.6) and 29th in passing offense (267.1), and produced five all-conference honorees.
The Bulldogs finished eighth nationally in team passing efficiency (156.58), tied for 15th in turnovers lost (14), tied for 19th nationally in red zone offense (89.5 percent) and 25th in third-down conversions (44.6). Up front, the Bulldogs' offensive line ranked in the top six nationally in fewest sacks and tackles for loss allowed per game in both 2017 (3rd, 3rd) and 2018 (6th, 5th).
Efficiency was the key in year one for the Bulldog offense under DeBoer as transfer quarterback Marcus McMaryion completed 62.1 percent of his passes, third-best in the Mountain West. Throwing only five interceptions on the year, McMaryion finished the season with the seventh-lowest interception percentage in Bulldog history at 1.42. With McMaryion under center for the majority of the season, the 'Dogs threw for 237.9 yards per game, fourth-most in the MW. McMaryion accounted for 3,094 total yards and 18 TDs.
Providing time for his quarterback was an offensive line that allowed only 10 sacks in 14 games (0.71 per game), which ranked third in the FBS and was 21 less sacks allowed than the previous year. The 'Dogs held six opponents without a sack in 2017, with only two teams recording more than one sack in a single game. Fresno State also ranked third in the FBS in tackles for loss allowed per game at just 3.29 per outing.
DeBoer's Eastern Michigan offense bested the program's previous total offense mark by over 900 yards (5,917-5,010) and set records for points scored (385), passing yardage (3,849), touchdown passes (25), first downs (303), completions (309) and total plays (999).
His unit collected the second-most TDs (47) and rushing scores (21) in a season, the most single-game total plays (99), and the second-most single-game touchdowns (8) and first downs (35).
DeBoer coached the wide receivers as well at Southern Illinois, where the Salukis topped 10 Top-25 opponents in his four years.
His 2013 offense led the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) with 231.8 passing yards per game, the fourth-highest total in school history. SIU's 25 passing TDs tied for the third-highest mark in school history.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt was named to the 2013 American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America team, while receiver John Lantz earned All-MVFC recognition.
The Salukis ranked third in the nation with an average of 183.1 rushing yards a contest in 2011. Bryan Boemer was named the Rimington Award winner, which is presented to the nation's premier center.
A three-time NAIA National Coach of the Year at Sioux Falls, DeBoer won four Great Plains Athletic Conference titles, 50-straight home games and 29-consecutive games overall in his final two years. He boasted a 17-2 playoff record, 49-1 conference ledger and appeared in four-straight national championship games (2006-09).
DeBoer coached three NAIA National Players of the Year: quarterbacks Lorenzo Brown (2009) and Chad Cavender (2007), and running back Nick Kortan (2002), and assisted in the development of 25 first-team All-Americans.
An All-American at wide receiver, DeBoer set school records for receptions (234), receiving yardage (3,400) and touchdown catches (33) from 1993-96.
Upon the conclusion of his playing career, he was a student assistant at USF (1997) and an assistant coach at Washington High School in Sioux Falls, S.D., (1998-99).
DeBoer and his wife, Nicole, have two daughters, Alexis and Avery.
The Kalen DeBoer File
2017-18: Fresno State – offensive coordinator/QBs
2014-16: Eastern Michigan – offensive coordinator/QBs
2010-13: Southern Illinois – offensive coordinator/WRs
2005-09: University of Sioux Falls – head coach [overall record 67-3]
2000-04: University of Sioux Falls – offensive coordinator
1998-99: Washington H.S. (S.D.) – assistant coach
1997: University of Sioux Falls – student assistant coach/WRs
Alma Mater: University of Sioux Falls (1998)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.