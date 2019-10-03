We take great pleasure in congratulating Elsie Cardoso Martin upon the occasion of her 100th birthday.
Elsie was born on October 3, 1919 in Hanford, California. She was the fourth of eight children born to Joe and Georgina Cardoso. She was raised on a dairy in Stratford and attended schools in Stratford and Lemoore. She married her sweetheart Albert Martin in 1938 in Lemoore. They were married 39 years. She had three sons and has seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons.
Elsie served as Director for the Hanford Cabrillo Club, President of the SPRSI Council 118, President of the UPPEC Council 57, President of the IDES Council 145 and a member of the Hanford Luso-American League. She was a founding member of the Sacred Heart Hospital auxiliary, Founding life member and President of the Immaculate Heart of Mary alter society. She was a member of the Kings County Historical Society, Kings County art center and Kings County Museum.
She has always been proud to be an american and proud of her. Portuguese heritage. She strongly believes in traditional values, such as family, faith, hard work, integrity and patriotism.
She has been a source of strength to her family and many friends. Whom all love her dearly.
Happy 100th birthday to a grand lady of Hanford.
