Hanford Sons of Italy to host "Sweetheart Serenade"
0 comments

Hanford Sons of Italy to host "Sweetheart Serenade"

  • 0
Hanford Sons of Italy to host "Sweetheart Serenade"

The attached picture features President Louise Silacci and Treasurer, Jackie Giacomazzi posing by a backdrop of Venice taken from last year's "Sweetheart Serenade" photos.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Hanford Sons of Italy Lodge #1543 will host its "Sweetheart Serenade" Dinner on February 15, 2020, to begin at 5:00 p.m. with a social hour-- dinner at 6:00 p.m. at the Hanford Fraternal Hall. Chaired by Michael Leoni, the dinner will feature an Italian dinner with homemade soup, salad, ravioli, chicken, bread with cannoli for dessert.

This year, special entertainment will be featured. For further information, contact Leoni at 559 212 8773 or any member of the organization. The proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Valley Children's Health Care Birth Defects Library. The Sons of the Italy groups in the Valley are the only organizations that help fund their projects.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Traffic stop leads to arrest
Community

Traffic stop leads to arrest

  • Updated

SELMA – A vehicle stop lead to an arrest after Selma Police found a man with a loaded gun and drugs in his possession, according to a SDP repo…

+10
Smart & Final Extra! opens
Local

Smart & Final Extra! opens

  • Updated

HANFORD — There was hardly a parking space in sight near the new Smart & Final Extra! Wednesday morning during the store’s grand opening.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News