Hanford Sons of Italy to host "Sweetheart Serenade"

The Hanford Sons of Italy Lodge #1543 will host its "Sweetheart Serenade" Dinner on February 15, 2020, to begin at 5:00 p.m. with a social hour-- dinner at 6:00 p.m. at the Hanford Fraternal Hall. Chaired by Michael Leoni, the dinner will feature an Italian dinner with homemade soup, salad, ravioli, chicken, bread with cannoli for dessert.

This year, special entertainment will be featured. For further information, contact Leoni at 559 212 8773 or any member of the organization. The proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Valley Children's Health Care Birth Defects Library. The Sons of the Italy groups in the Valley are the only organizations that help fund their projects.