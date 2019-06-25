Hanford’s Gavin “Gavinator” Cordova is coming off a second place finish in a race in Bakersfield June 15 at the Bakersfield Speedway.

Gavin, 8, has been racing for one-and-a-half years and races in the beginner box class. His home track is the Tulare Kings Cart Club in Hanford. In his young career he has nine A-main wins, 14 top 5’s.

His biggest wins were in the 2018 Bill Didion Sr. Memorial Race and the 2018 Thanksgiving Kart nationals. Gavin’s sponsors are Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, Badasci Tire, Tint Plus Auto Glass, G.E.M. Fitness, GTS Hobbies and Papas Beef Jerkey. He hopes to race 410 win sprint cars.

Gavin Cordova would like to thank all his family, friends and fans.

Gavin will be competing at the Tulare Kings Cart Club on Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m.

