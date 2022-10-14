Roberta Hagan has lived a long beautiful life. Born in Creston, Nebraska, and raised in Madison, South Dakota, she moved to Hanford in her freshman year of high school.
Roberta lived with an aunt out in the country, and on the weekends she loved to go out to dance with her friends. Roberta married Dr. Irl Hagan M.D. and had three children, two boys and one girl. Roberta’s most memorable moments are getting married and having her children.
Roberta’s favorite food is steak, she loves wine, and her favorite dessert is ice cream and chocolate cake.
Roberta moved into The Remington, an independent senior living home, on March 1, 2007. About a year-and-a-half ago she wanted to move to a different community but only lasted a week and said she wanted to go back home, which was The Remington. Everyone at The Remington loves Roberta, a big family that she never asked for.
Roberta has built beautiful friendships with the residents, associates, and her caregivers.
Roberta had plenty of caregivers in her life but there was one special one that arrived in 2020, Monica Padilla.
Monica spoke with me about memories she has made with Roberta. One memory Monica will always cherish is when they went on their daily walk and then suddenly the sprinklers came on and as Monica said, “It was like a movie scene running through the sprinklers to get Roberta back home”.
Monica spoke about how thoughtful and family-oriented Roberta is. Roberta remembers all the details that Monica states when she talks about her kids, family and memories.
Painting? Roberta’s specialty. We were able to capture some pictures of her beautiful work. Roberta loved to paint and donate her time, anything she could do to help others, she’s there! In her life Roberta has been there for others and continues to make everyone at The Remington smile.
We love to have her here and hope to continue to celebrate her life with her.