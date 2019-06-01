According to Catholic history, the Festa is held in honor of Queen St. Isabel of Portugal, who held the first Portuguese celebration in honor of the Holy Spirit, feeding the poor and crowning an ordinary person to show the value of every human soul united in Christ.
The annual Hanford Portuguese Festa honoring the Holy Spirit begins with evening rosary prayers starting Sunday, June 2, 2019. The rosary will be held each evening at 6:00 p.m. at St. Brigid's Catholic Church located at 1001 N. Douty Street, concluding Saturday, June 8, 2019.
On Sunday, June 9th the parade will form at the hall at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to St. Brigid Catholic Church for Mass at 11:15 a.m. A traditional lunch of Portuguese sopas will start at 11:00 a.m., again when the parade returns and another meal will also be served later in the evening around 6:30 p.m. A dance will be held on Sunday from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. with the grand march starting at 8:30 p.m.
This year's senior queen is Ashlee England, a senior at Hanford West High School and the daughter of Benjamin and Sandy England of Hanford. Her attendants are ShyAnn Taylor daughter of Matthew and Michelle Taylor and Maddie Lima, daughter of Andy Lima and Maggie Martinez all of Tulare.
This year’s junior queen is Dakota Swigart a 6th grader at Kit Carson School, daughter of Joseph and Samantha Swigart. Her attendants are Mylee Caetana daughter of Brian and Kyleen Caetana and Jacklyn Jackson, daughter of Cherei Warnock all of Hanford.
The 2019 President is Walter Mendes, Vice-president is Michael Breen, treasurer is Samantha Mendes and secretary is Britt Keeling.
