The Hanford Parks & Recreation Department has some great activities lined up for the whole family. Register for these programs at 321 N. Douty, Suite B, Hanford, CA. 93230 559-585-2525 We accept cash, check or credit card for payment of programs.
Senior Activities at the Longfield Community Center
Located at 560 S. Douty Street
Open: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Ages: 50 years and above
The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department has dedicated mornings for seniors. The Center has a free computer room, weight room, Billiards room, cable T.V. and free WIFI available to use. You are also welcome to walk laps around the gym when there are no classes happening. The weather is great inside the gym! Not too hot or too cold.
Wednesday mornings there are free blood pressure checks and free coffee. Monday/Wednesday mornings at 9:45 a.m. there is also a free circuit walking class.
Senior Aerobics exercise class meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and costs $11 per month.
The first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. is the Free Community Food Bank. No proof of income required to pick up the free fruits and vegetables.
Please, stop by for a visit and check us out. The Longfield Community Center is located at 560 S. Douty Street. (559-585-2525) For details contact Recreation Supervisor Susie Chavez at 559-362-3212
$5 Valentines’ Barn Dance
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. /Hanford Civic Auditorium
The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Valentines Themed Barn Dance on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium located at 400 N. Douty Street. Local Country Rock Band Rollin West will be playing all of your favorites. Cost is $5 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. For more information contact Susie Chavez at 559-362-3212
TODDLER 2020 SPRING T-BALL
Saturday Mornings starting at 9:30 a.m.
March 28 thru May 9
HARRIS STREET BALL FIELD (501 S. Harris Street)
Boys and Girls ages 2 to 6 years of age
$50 per player –
The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department is currently taking registration for the 2020 Spring Season of Toddler T-Ball. This season consists of 3 Saturday morning practices and 3 Saturday morning games. The starting date is Saturday, March 28th. There are two practice session times available: 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Players will be assigned to a team at the first practice. During practice the players will work on running bases, throwing, catching, fielding, hitting off of the tee and have fun learning America’s national sport.
Players should come with a glove, a bottle of water and wear shoes for running. Hats and baseball pants are optional. A three game schedule will be given to parents at the first practice. All players will receive a team t-shirt. Team pictures will be taken on Thursday, April 23 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium starting at 5:00 p.m.
If the weather is bad due to rain all practices will be moved to the Longfield Center gymnasium (across the park) located at 560 S. Douty Street.
For more information contact Recreation Supervisor, Susie Chavez at 559-362-3212.
Daddy/Daughter Dinner Dance Date Night 2020
31stAnnual Event
Hanford Civic Auditorium
Saturday, April 18, 2020
400 N. Douty Street
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for early photos
Cost: $50 per couple / $23 per each additional child
Ages 4 years and up
Purchase tickets at the Hanford Parks and Recreation office located at 321 N. Douty Street –Suite B in Hanford. 559-585- 2525
The 31st annual Daddy Daughter Dinner Dance Date night event will take place at the Hanford civic Auditorium located at 400 N. Douty Street, on Saturday, April 18, 2019. This years’ theme is Sports/Tail Gate Party. Space available for the first 350 tickets sold.
Tickets are $50 per couple – A buffet style dinner, dessert, entertainment and DJ are included in the fee. Keepsake photo packages are also available for an additional fee by the Garcia/Newman Photography studio.
For more information contact Susie Chavez at 559-362-3212.
Mother/Son Date Night
Friday, April 17, 2020
Hanford Civic Auditorium
400 N. Douty Street
6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – with doors opened at 6:00 p.m. for early photos
Cost: $50 per couple / $23 per additional child Ages 4 years and above
Purchase your tickets at the Hanford Parks and Recreation office located at 321 N. Douty Street – Suite B- in Hanford 559-585-2525
This years’ Mother and Son Date night is scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2020. The theme will be the Tail Gate Sports Party . The dress for this event is your choice.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Hanford Parks and Recreation department located at 321 N. Douty Street – Suite B, 559-585-2525 Space is available for the first 350 tickets sold. Ticket fee includes a buffet style dinner, entertainment and DJ music. Keepsake photo packages are available for an additional fee by Newman Garcia Photograpy Studio. For more information contact Recreation Supervisor Susie Chavez at 559-585-2525
Spring Day Camp
April 6 – 10, 2020
Hanford Teen Center located at 400 N. Douty Street
Students grades K thru 6th
Time: 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $100.00 per child /$80 2nd child same family
Campers will need to pack a lunch each day for camp, the camp will provide a breakfast of cereal, juice, milk breakfast bars etc.
Parents are you looking for a safe, fun space for your children during spring break while you are at work? Well, look no further than the Hanford Parks and Recreation Departments Throwback Spring camp. All of the fun and excitement they can handle at a very special low price. Campers will hang out at the Teen Center, play games, have fun with some arts and crafts, bake, dance, and end the week with an egg hunt, bounce houses and fire truck rides. Register now. Space limited to the first 40 campers. For more information contact Recreation Supervisor Susie Chavez at 559-362-3212.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Hanford Civic Auditorium Grounds
400 N. Douty Street
Friday, April 10, 2020
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
$5 Pre-registered/$10 Day of the event ( Parents are free)
This event is recommended for ages 10 years and under.
Activities include bounce houses, trackless train, The Easter Bunny, carousel and Fire truck rides, games and an egg hunt at 12:00 noon
Bring your own Easter Basket please. Cost is $5 per child pre-registered (parents are free) and $10 day of the event. For additional information contact Recreation Supervisor Susie Chavez at 559-362-3212
Water Aerobics & Adult Lap Swim
Tuesdays & Thursdays
May 5 thru September 24, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Hanford Plunge – 415 Ford Street
Cost: $16 per monthly session $11 Seniors 50 yrs. And older
Instructor Cindy Rodriguez
Adults and Seniors will enjoy this class with instructor
Cindy Rodriguez leading the way. This fun, stress-free water resistance work-out is just what the doctor ordered. Get a good work out without putting strain on your joints. The water lifts you up and lets you focus on your work-out. Water aerobics is great for strengthening your muscles and improving your circulation.
Want to get a work out swimming laps? The Plunge will be open for lap swim during the water aerobics class in the deep end of the pool. For more information, contact Recreation Supervisor, Susie Chavez 559-362-3212.
Register at the Hanford Parks & Recreation Department -585-2525 located at 321 N. Douty Suite B, accepting cash, check and credit card payments.
