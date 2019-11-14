When the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds women's basketball team hosted Cal State Dominguez Hills on Nov. 12, three Hanford High graduates were on the court at the same time. 

Sisters Bayli and Kate McClard each started for the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds, while Janelle Sumilong, a 2017 Hanford High graduate, was the starting point guard for the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros.

The Toros defeated the Sunbirds 85-76. Sumilong finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. 

Bayli McClard, a 2013 Hanford High graduate, had 15 points, four rebounds and one steal, while Kate McClard, a 2018 Hanford High graduate, ended the game with eight points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. 

