One day after the Houston Rockets pulled off a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook, the Rockets rounded out there roster by signing 17-year veteran and Hanford native Tyson Chandler to a one-year deal, according to multiple media reports.
The Rockets had been recruiting Chandler for weeks before he finally agreed to the deal.
Chandler, 36, finished the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, who he signed with after agreeing to a buyout with the Suns.
Chandler played in 48 games with the the Lakers averaging 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 points in 16.4 minutes per game.
Chandler will be entering his 18th season in the NBA. He won a NBA Championship as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and he was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2012.
This will be the ninth team that Chandler has played for in his NBA career, since he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls on that draft night.
Chandler lived on his grandfathers farm in Hanford until he was nine.
