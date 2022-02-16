Feb. 5, 1922 Council Chaplain, Rev. John Galvin, first Grand Knight L.W. Figgen and sixty charter members of the Knights of Columbus, Hanford Council 2343, conducted their first meeting at the IOOF Hall in downtown Hanford. Fast forward to Feb. 5, 2022, approximately 250 distinguished guests, members, families and friends gathered at McHugh Hall in Hanford to celebrate 100 years to the day since that first meeting.
Mass was celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Fresno, escorted by the Father Dade Assembly, Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus Color Corps. Following Mass, a catered dinner was enjoyed by all.
Prior to dinner, Sir Knight John Semas, a Korean War veteran, Captain Uriel Limjoco MD, USNR Ret and LTJG John Kretzschmar Lemoore Naval Air Station, led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Welcome and introductions were conducted by Sir Knight David DeSilva who thanked all who helped with the planning and preparation of the event.
Following dinner, keynote speaker, Most Reverend Joseph Brennan, spoke of the many members who have made the Hanford Council so successful throughout the past 100 years. Additionally, he spoke of the promise of greater things to come from the current members and those who will follow in their footsteps. California Knights of Columbus State Deputy Sir Knight Noel Panlilio MD presented the current Grand Knight of Council 2343, Sir Knight Dan Fiser a letter recognizing the Council’s accomplishments in their 100 years of service. Additional recognition was received from representatives from; the Father Dade Assembly 57, City of Hanford, City Council, Kings County Board of Supervisors, California State Assembly, California State Senate and the US House of Representatives.
Grand Knight Dan Fiser then presented gifts on behalf of the Council to Bishop Brennan, St. Brigid pastor Father Vargas, Immaculate Heart of Mary pastor Father Martinez and Saint Rose/McCarthy school representative Jess Ramos.
Most Reverend Joseph Brennan and Sir Knight Tom McCarthy offered the Prayer for the Canonization of the Knights of Columbus founder Blessed Michael J. McGivney, followed by Benediction. Fellowship and reminiscing about the Council history followed for the remainder of the evening.