Hanford Joint Union High School District Senior Ethics Workshops
Hanford Joint Union High School District Senior Ethics Workshops

The Hanford Joint Union High School District is once again seeking local business leaders and other community volunteers to serve as Table Leaders for the annual HJUHSD Senior Ethics Workshops at Koinonia Church. More than 50 volunteers are needed each day to help guide small groups of students through discussions of real-world values, ethics and decision-making. Our dates this year are:

March 31st Hanford High School

April 1st Sierra Pacific and Earl F. Johnson

April 2nd Hanford West High School

Please visit HJUHSD website to register and choose your day(s). Thank you! We could not do this without your help.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4apjynCjKDNk562hWUb79Mlb4TCUgt6jVd8AA8OwRL4SqHA/viewform?usp=pp_url

