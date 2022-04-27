Congressman Valadao to tour Selma Auto Mall
21st District Congressman David Valadao will visit Selma Auto Mall on May 3 at 1 p.m. The visit is part of the American International Automobile Dealers Association’s Dealer Visit program, which connects dealers and dealership employees with their legislators while highlighting the vital role international nameplate automobile franchises play in their local communities.
Valadao will be met by Dwight Nelson, dealer principle, Kellie Lewison, controller, and Amber Billingsley, marketing director.
“We’re thrilled to host Representative Valadao. It’s been an unprecedented few years in the car business and we have a lot to share with him,” said Billingsley.
During the tour, Valadao will meet many of Selma Auto Mall’s 267 employees from a variety of departments. He will learn about a range of topics impacting the auto mall, its employees, and customers, including current COVID protocols in place, the importance of electric vehicle’s and how they will affect the forecast of the industry, supply chain shortages, and the role Selma Auto Mall plays in the surrounding community.
The 21st Congressional District includes Kings County and portions of Fresno County.
Big game tag drawing applications available
California hunters can now purchase hunting licenses for the 2022-23 season, as well as apply for the Big Game Drawing online. Californians have many options to bring home wild game for their dinner table, and at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic is not expected to lead to the closure or delay of any hunting seasons.
The deadline to apply for the Big Game Drawing is Thursday, June 2 at 11:59 p.m. The 2022 California Big Game Hunting Digest includes information about hunts, tag quotas, season dates and the Big Game Drawing.
As part of a broader effort to go paperless, CDFW transitioned to a digital format for the California Big Game Hunting Digest last license year. The hunting digest is no longer printed and shipped to license agents or customers, but the electronic version of the hunting digest continues to be available online. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife website is the most reliable source for the Big Game Digest.
CDFW also wants to remind hunters nonlead ammunition is required for all hunting in California.
Due to changes in the penal code regarding the purchase or transfer of ammunition, purchase ammunition well in advance of hunting and practice with it in order to ensure firearms are sighted-in appropriately before heading into the field.
In some cases, California deer, elk and pronghorn antelope hunters whose 2021 seasons were cut short or eliminated as a result of wildfires and public land closures can seek a reinstatement of their preference points and/or receive refunds of their tag fees.
Valadao to host Service Academy Night in Hanford on May 4
The Office of Congressman David G. Valadao will host a Service Academy Night next week to give Central Valley students an opportunity to learn more about the application process and speak to Service Academy representatives.
“Each year, one of my greatest privileges as a member of Congress is nominating exceptional students from the Central Valley to our country’s Service Academies,” said Valadao. “I encourage any student interested in serving their country to attend academy night to learn more about the application process.”
The event will be held Wednesday, May 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanford West High School cafeteria, 1150 W. Lacey Blvd.
The informational event is recommended for middle school and high school students who reside in the 21st Congressional District and are interested in attending a military academy. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Congressional nomination process and meet representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and ROTC programs.
Service Academies are some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, offering students an excellent education and commission as a military officer. Accepted students receive a four-year university education, room and board, medical and dental coverage, and a stipend while at school. Upon graduation, academy students commission as a military officer and serve a five-year commitment in the Armed Forces.
For additional information about Service Academy Night, please call Valadao's Hanford Office at (559) 460-6070. RSVPs are needed.