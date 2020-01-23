Gung Hay Fat Choy! It’s Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat. The Rat is the first sign of the twelve animal cycle of Chinese astrology, and for this reason 2020 is considered a year of new beginnings and renewals. Chinese New Year is celebrated with colorful festivities and delicious foods.
During its heydays, China Alley was home for many New Year celebrations and parties. For this eleventh column-tour through the five buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants, I am leading you back to where we were for tour ten – the Chinese Pagoda dining room. We’re going visit the Celestial Room, the Chinese Pagoda banquet room where numerous festive meals were served. We had a brief peek on an earlier tour as we climbed a maze of stairs to reach Great-grandfather’s noodle house.
We step across the threshold of the Chinese Pagoda dining room and stand in the waiting area in front of the black wooden screen with decorative ceramic inlays. Just a few steps to the west wall is a staircase, its steps covered in a plush, bright red carpet. We take two west-facing steps up to a landing and turn north and climb eight more steps reaching a glass door trimmed in bright red, the door frame painted black. I push open the door and there are fourteen more steps. Above the bannisters are narrow ledges filled with sparkly white gravel. Be careful as you near the last two steps; there is no more railing, nothing to hold on to but the wall.
Now we enter the Celestial Room. It is a bit upsetting that at one time pigeons made their way in and made their mess, but as we look around the room now, only its inherent beauty and good bones remain. We can almost see how elegant this room once was and if we let our minds wander further, we hear the happy chatter of the restaurant’s patrons, and the clatter of plates and glasses.
The walls are covered with dark paneling. Several dozen chairs are pushed against the east and south walls, each covered in “China Alley Orange” fabric. There are still a few pieces of framed calligraphy, and an ornate embroidered tapestry is draped over some of the chairs. A small full service bar occupies one corner. Looking up we see that the ceiling is the same pagoda-like ceiling design Uncle Richard created for two of the Imperial Dynasty dining rooms and the cocktail lounge that we visited in an earlier tour, its down-curved ceiling is like a permanent canopy.
Now lets look at what is in the center of this room, what I really wanted to show you on this tour. The baby grand piano. I remember this piano from my very early childhood memories. Initially, it was part of the original Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge, where a pianist played for customers. I was always thrilled when I tiptoed into the bar and caught a glimpse of the “piano man” tinkling away. I didn’t get to see him very often, as the bar was somewhat off limits to me at that age, but whenever I did, my imagination took me into my future. I knew I had to work here, in this room, when I grew up. As I mentioned in a previous column, I practiced at home by clomping around in my mother’s high heels and holding a box containing candy cigarettes and cigar shaped chewing gum. I clunked around the house shouting, “Cigars, cigarettes, tiparillos?”
Standing here now, I realize I had forgotten that the piano’s case is covered in glitzy gold. These many decades later in the silence of this grand room, I find myself quite surprised by the kitschy look of this piano from my childhood. But I think of Uncle Richard and how everything had its place and meaning in his designs, and it make sense then. I’m not sure when the piano was moved to the Celestial Room, nor do I know who carried it up the stairs.
Now let’s go back down the stairs and return to China Alley and celebrate the New Year!
This week I’m sharing another classic dish served in the Chinese Pagoda: Beef and broccoli, the ubiquitous Chinese American dish. I often use Chinese broccoli, “gai lan.” If using Chinese broccoli, rough chop the leaves and peel the thick stems, then cut them into 1/2 - inch slices. This is a homestyle recipe for this timeless restaurant dish.
