Grace Herman, shown in this picture, holds a ribbon after earning fifth place overall Berkshire in the gilt show at the California State Fair in Sacramento.

Jayse Souza went head to head with 32 individuals in Senior Master Showmanship, and placed Third. Steven Loogman showed the sheep at the State Fair.

"Hanford FFA is so proud to call these individuals our own, and they represented their country very well this past week." Sierra Hilyard, Hanford FFA President

