Grace Herman, shown in this picture, holds a ribbon after earning fifth place overall Berkshire in the gilt show at the California State Fair in Sacramento.
Jayse Souza went head to head with 32 individuals in Senior Master Showmanship, and placed Third. Steven Loogman showed the sheep at the State Fair.
"Hanford FFA is so proud to call these individuals our own, and they represented their country very well this past week." Sierra Hilyard, Hanford FFA President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.