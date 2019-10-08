This year’s Hanford Dia de Los Muertos celebration will take place at Hanford’s Civic
Park. Everyone is welcome to join us in this festive event. The event will feature Aztec dancers, Mariachi Alas de Jalisco, Sugar Skull Ladies, P.A.T.Y. Studio, Calavera Gigante, Largest sugar skull in the Valley and the tallest Day of the Dead Skeleton puppet in the state at 16 ft. There will be altars created by community members, food, music, performers and more! Don’t miss this event! This year there will be a pinata competition.
Hanford Dia de Los Muertos is hosted by the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, a local theater company founded by playwright Silvia Gonzalez Scherer. The event focuses on remembering family and friends and other loved ones who have passed. Remembering them helps support their spiritual journey. Scholars trace the origins of the modern day Dia de Los Muertos to indigenous observances dating back hundreds of years to an Aztec tradition dedicated to the goddess Mictecacihuati. The holiday has been celebrated throughout the world and has been absorbed into other traditions honoring loved ones.
“This year we are extremely excited to have mariachi!” says event coordinator Gonzalez-Scherer. “Also, we are extremely fortunate that Danza Ehecatl wants to make a return visit and perform traditional Aztec dance. This is a fantastic fundraiser for our multicultural theater. It is always well attended and fun.”
HMTC is accepting applications for spaces, altars and vendors, and for volunteers.
Food vendor applications close on October 16. Merchandise vendors close on October 26. All applications can be found at www.HanfordDayoftheDead.com or email us at info@HanfordDiadeLosMuertos.com.
