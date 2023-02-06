The Hanford High boys basketball team sits at 6-2 in the West Yosemite League following wins over Tulare Union and Tulare Western High Schools.
The Bullpups defeated the Tulare Union High School Tribe 53-42 on Feb. 1 in Hanford. They then defeated Tulare Western 53-42 on Feb. 3 in Hanford. No stats were available for the games.
Hanford High returns to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Mission Oak High School in Tulare. They then end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Lemoore Tigers in Lemoore.
Hanford High girls soccer
The Hanford High girls soccer team moved to 3-3-2 in the WYL following a 2-1 win over Tulare Union on Feb. 1 in Tulare. They then tied Tulare Western High 0-0 on Feb. 3 in Tulare. No stats were available.
The Bullpups return to the field on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Mission Oak High in Hanford. They end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Lemoore High in Hanford.
Hanford High girls basketball
The Hanford High girls basketball team moved to 5-2 in the WYL following a 45-32 win over Tulare Union High on Feb. 1 in Tulare.
The Bullpups return to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Mission Oak High. They then end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against Lemoore High in Hanford.