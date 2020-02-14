Groundbreaking for New North District Center Building in Firebaugh Draws Crowd

A celebration was held on February 7 of one of the Westside’s most impressive economic development projects, a new North District Center building in Firebaugh.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured guest speakers including elected officials and city and college leaders.

“Our children deserve the same chances right here in Firebaugh as they do throughout the rest of the state,” said Joaquin Arambula, California State Assemblymember. “I anticipate over time we will see this community continue to develop.”

The groundbreaking event took place on the lot where the new 41,263 square foot center will be built. The new center will feature classroom, lab, library and office space as well as a new Fresno County library and field office for the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The facility will replace the current 11,764 square foot center.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Other speakers at the event included West Hills Community College District Board of Trustees President Mark McKean; Brian Pacheco, Fresno County Board of Supervisors; Felipe Perez, Mayor of Firebaugh; Gilbert Coelho, Chairperson of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee; Phil Larson, WHCCD Foundation Board member; and Brenda Thames, President of West Hills College Coalinga. The Firebaugh High School Choir sang the National Anthem.