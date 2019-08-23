Grizzlies return home for final games of 2019 season

FRESNO – The 11th and final Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2019 season - the franchise’s debut as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - is scheduled for August 26 to September 2 with eight games against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) and Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies). Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online at FresnoGrizzlies.com to avoid lines at the ticket office on game day. Here is a preview of the upcoming promotional schedule:
AUGUST FAMILY FUN: The Grizzlies have rolled out the following promo perks for August and September home games…finish the season with a splash! (literally):
· Extra water slides will be added to the Splash Park presented by Community Medical Centers for all remaining weekend home games (August 30-September 2, four games).
· Kids Eat Free Wednesday: Kids 12 and under on August 28 will receive a voucher upon entering the gates for the following…hot dog or chicken tenders, chips or popcorn, soda and a cookie, all for FREE! (Bonus Kids Run the Bases after the game as well!)
· ExtraMile cheer card giveaway (August 27-29): Show your Grizzlies pride and cheer us on with stadium cheer cards, for the first 2,000 fans through the gates each night.
Monday, August 26 (7:05 p.m.) – Monday Madness, presented by The Fresno Bee: Two reserved tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas, two Fresno Chaffee Zoo vouchers and two Defy Clovis VIP passes, a new trampoline park in Clovis! Available in one package, all for just $25! Can be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office.
Tuesday, August 27 (7:05 p.m.) – Toyota Taco Tuesday #9: 2-for-1 Field Box tickets, $2 tacos, $2 sodas and $2 churros as the Grizzlies play as the Fresno Tacos for the final time in 2019. (Specials available from gates open through the end of the fifth inning.) The “Fresno Tacos” are playing in their fifth season as the Fresno Grizzlies’ primary alter-ego.
Wednesday, August 28 (7:05 p.m.) – Italian Heritage Night: Two options…a game ticket to the Kodiak Club presented by KY Farming with an all-you-can-eat Italian meal courtesy of DiCiccos, which also includes a parking pass, Grizzlies snapback hat and an Italian Heritage Night t-shirt ($45). There is also a $25 package that includes a game ticket, the Grizz hat and the t-shirt. For more information, fans should contact Jon Stockton in the Fresno Grizzlies front office, at 559-320-2555 or jstockton@fresnogrizzlies.com. Fans can pick up their t-shirt the night of the game at the Fresno Grizzlies Team Store.
Mercury Insurance “Wins-Day”: Any Mercury Insurance customer that shows their ID card or other proof can take advantage of buy one, get one free tickets! Being a Mercury Insurance customer is also good for a 10% discount at the Fresno Grizzlies Team Store on Wednesday.
Thursday, August 29 (7:05 p.m.) – Thursday Happy Hour Special: The Happy Hour special from gates open to first pitch includes a burger, fries and a 12-oz beer (or soda), for just FIVE DOLLARS for the combo. The most affordable meal-deal in baseball!
Friday, August 30 (7:05 p.m.) – PAW Patrol Night, presented by Fresno Pet ER: Includes character appearances, so charge up mom and dad’s cell phone! Players will be wearing special PAW Patrol jerseys, available for bid during the game, with proceeds benefiting Valley Animal Center. Winners will receive their game-worn jerseys autographed by the players following the game.
Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Fresno Madera Farm Credit and 93.7 Kiss Country: Haven’t been to a Grizz game yet this season? Want to make sure you catch fireworks before summer is over? There’s still time, with one last Friday home game remaining! (Fireworks show post-game.)
Saturday, August 31 (7:05 p.m.) – Fresno State vs. USC all-you-can-eat watch party (in The Cantina, 3B/LF side of Chukchansi Park): Just because you can’t miss the final Saturday game of the season doesn’t mean you have to miss a minute of the Bulldogs beating the Trojans at the LA Coliseum! For only $29.99, you can purchase your package for the watch party (Cantina opens at 6:30, kickoff is 7:30 p.m.), which includes: Grizzlies game ticket, all-you-can-eat buffet (burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, chili and pasta salad!), $2 beers for watch party guests only, tailgate games (corn hole, giant beer pong and ping pong) and a Grizzlies snapback hat! The football game will be shown on two 10-foot screens inside The Cantina. Purchase at this link: https://groupmatics.events/s/other/Fresnostate
Captain American Bobblehead Ticket Package, presented by Central California Blood Center: Includes a ticket in section 212 or 213, and a four-inch Captain America bobblehead! (Image attached.) The package can be purchased at this link: https://groupmatics.events/event/Captainamerica
Touch-a-Truck, presented by Golden State Peterbilt: For the kids – let them climb on and explore semi-trucks, construction equipment and emergency vehicles.
Sunday, September 1 (5:05 p.m.) – Bark in The Park, presented by Fresno Pet ER and Soft Rock 98.9: A $15 ticket bundle for a well-mannered dog and its human (in section 107) may be purchased at this link: https://groupmatics.events/event/ValleyAnimal2. The bundle may also be purchased day-of-game as a walk-up at the Chukchansi Park ticket office. (Forms/waiver will be required, owners and dogs must enter together through Gate 6). Check out Valley Animal Center’s Mobile Adoption & Rescue Caboose (M.A.R.C.) at the game to see some of their available dogs waiting for forever homes!
Save Mart Sunday: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the “Save Smart” app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies will sign autographs pre-game, and Kids Run the Bases postgame after every Sunday matinee, presented by Producer’s Dairy (free ice cream at home plate!). Family catch on the field will begin at approximately 4 p.m. in right field.
Monday, September 2 (1:05 p.m.) – Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino: The Grizzlies will finish the 2019 season with tickets beginning at only five dollars, a team photo giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, thousands of dollars worth of door prizes and random giveaways and a sneak peek at our 2020 schedule! Thank you fans!
All-you-can-eat Labor Day BBQ and game ticket for only $25: Menu includes burgers, hot dogs, pasta salad, chips, watermelon and cookies. Everyone who buys this package will also receive a Grizzlies snapback cap. Fans can purchase this special deal at this link: https://groupmatics.events/event/Fresnogrizzlies674.
