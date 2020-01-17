Chukchansi Park thrived in 2019, playing home to more than 135 non-profit events, with a total of nearly 25,000 attendees. The Grizzlies also gave more than $1 million in monetary and in-kind donations, which was the most in Minor League Baseball’s Triple-A Pacific Coast League.
The Fresno Grizzlies take pride in assisting, rewarding and supporting worthwhile causes throughout the Central Valley. In 2019, the Grizzlies and Chukchansi Park were grateful to help out so many individuals and organizations.
“Giving back to the community is in our DNA at the Fresno Grizzlies, and these efforts extend far beyond the baseball diamond,” said Madeline Hamada, Community Engagement Manager. “Grizzlies’ programs and community initiatives are helping fulfill our vision of giving back and making the Central Valley a better place to live.”
Non-profit events held at the ballpark included the Cen Cal Fury softball clinic, the Downtown Academy graduation, the Valley Children’s water safety presentation and the Exceptional Needs Formal. Also, the Fresno American Indian Health Project company retreat, Valley PBS end-of-year awards and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk held their events in the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park.
Besides these non-profit events, the Grizzlies continued a trio of programs with amazing community benefits. Junior Grizzlies, a 10-week, non-competitive, adaptive baseball league for children and adults with mental and physical disabilities had more than 160 children and adults participate during the 2019 season. Wild About Reading, which incentivizes students to read frequently celebrated its 16th season in 2019. Since 2012, Wild About Reading has reached 95,000 students with more than 160 schools involved. Finally, Making the Grade allows area schools to reward hard-working students with an afternoon at Chukchansi Park. Nearly 20,000 students and 224 schools participated this year.
Overall, the Grizzlies gave $1,038,310 in monetary and in-kind donations during 2019. $65,500 was raised in ticket fundraisers for non-profits and little leagues, $11,500 was earned through theme jersey auctions, $10,530 was raised through food donations to the Poverello House through the Zero Waste Policy and $10,500 was awarded in Farm Grown Scholarships. On top of that, the Grizzlies front office spent 400 plus hours volunteering around the Central Valley. If you would like to help around your community, join one of these amazing events or be apart of helping the Grizzlies in 2020, click here to learn more.
