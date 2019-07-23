FRESNO – The ninth Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2019 season - the franchise’s debut as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - is scheduled for July 23-28 with six games against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) and Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online at FresnoGrizzlies.com to avoid lines at the ticket office on game day. Here is a preview of the week’s promotional schedule:
Tuesday, July 23 (7:05 p.m.) – Toyota Taco Tuesday #7: 2-for-1 Field Box tickets, $2 tacos, $2 sodas and $2 churros as the Grizzlies play as the Fresno Tacos for each Tuesday home game in 2019. (Specials available from gates open through the end of the fifth inning.) It’s a chance to check out the new-for-2019 Fresno Tacos look and color scheme on the field. The “Fresno Tacos” are now playing in their fifth season as the Fresno Grizzlies’ primary alter-ego.
Wednesday, July 24 (7:05 p.m.) – Mercury Insurance “Wins-Day”: For every Wednesday home game for the remainder of the season, any Mercury Insurance customer that shows their ID card or other proof can take advantage of buy one, get one free tickets! Being a Mercury Insurance customer is also good for a 10% discount at the Fresno Grizzlies Team Store on Wednesdays.
Thursday, July 25 (7:05 p.m.) – Pride Night: Chukchansi Park is a place where everyone is welcome. As a pillar in the community, we embrace all fans. No matter who you are, you having nothing to fear – we are all under this Bear Flag together. Commemorative pride night jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting Common Space Fresno.
The Grizzlies are offering complimentary booth space on the concourse to non-profit LGBTQ+ community organizations on Pride Night. Visit FresnoGrizzlies.com and click the Pride Night graphic for more information and to register your organization (over 20 LGBTQ+ organizations in Fresno will be on hand with information about the work they do). On FresnoGrizzlies.com, fans can also buy tickets with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Fresno Rainbow Pride.
During the 2019 season, Minor League Baseball will host the largest Pride celebration in all of sports with 68 MiLB teams participating in some type of Pride celebration. Our goal with this night is to let the LGBT community know our ballpark is a place where they're welcome. We believe it's important to promote inclusion.
Friday, July 26 (7:05 p.m.) – Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Farm Credit West: Haven’t been to a Grizz game yet this season? Want to make sure you catch fireworks before summer is over? There’s still time, with three Friday home games remaining, beginning with another spectacular show on the 26th.
Masked Singer Night, presented by FOX: On Friday the Grizzlies will be promoting the upcoming season of Masked Singer on FOX. Fans will have the opportunity to guess which (two) local celebrities are performing under the mask during the game. A 30-second video clip of each celebrity will be shown early in the game between innings, and fans will guess who is under the mask. The celebrities will be revealed on top of the home dugout in the sixth or seventh inning.
Better Flippin' Meat Night with Applegate Farms: You're guaranteed to flip out with Applegate, the Official Natural and Organic Meat of Minor League Baseball! From family-friendly activities and giveaways throughout the ballpark to a selection of cleaner, simpler versions of your game-day-favorites at concessions ($3.00 hot dogs), Applegate is bringing the heat to the ballpark this season. Catch a better flippin' time with Applegate at Better Flippin' Meat Night!
Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 (7:05/5:05 p.m.) – Fresno Lowriders Weekend #2: Clad in an eye-catching purple, black and gold color scheme, the “Lowriders de Fresno” will take the field twice more at Chukchansi Park over the weekend, the Grizzlies’ entry into Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversion” (Fun Cup!). In addition to the amazing new uniforms on the field, Lowrider show cars (and mini-trucks) and a “hopping contest” (hydraulics) will return to the ballpark (on Tulare Plaza). The game-worn jerseys, autographed by the players, will be available for bid with proceeds benefiting Marjaree Mason Center. Winners will receive their jersey autographed by the player.
Copa de la Diversión is Minor League Baseball’s mission to authentically connect teams with their diverse communities, and embrace/celebrate culture that resonates with Latino fans nationwide. Fresno is one of over 70 communities and teams taking part in the celebration.
Interchangeable Fresno Grizzlies/Tacos Cap Giveaway, presented by Helena-Agri Enterprises (Saturday): Have you ever strolled into Chukchansi Park ready for a Grizzlies game, only to realize that it’s Tuesday and the team is playing as the Fresno Tacos? How about vice versa? Either way, problem solved! The first 1,500 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a Fresno Grizzlies/Tacos interchangeable hat, where you can change the logo depending on the game, or if you’re just in the mood for Tacos! (Rescheduled from May 18 – rained out).
Blue Moon Yoga on the field (Saturday): $35 for the entire experience includes a 9 a.m. yoga and/or a 10 a.m. pilates class, 11 a.m. social hour, a Blue Moon Yoga shirt and a ticket to Saturday night’s game, which includes a free beer voucher! (Free parking for the classes will be on H Street. Gates open at 8 a.m.).
Outdoors Night presented by Toscano RV (Saturday): The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be selling a full assortment of licenses, stamps and tags, in addition to displays.
Save Mart Sunday: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the “Save Smart” app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies will sign autographs pre-game, and Kids Run the Bases postgame after every Sunday matinee, presented by Producer’s Dairy. Family catch on the field will begin at approximately 4 p.m. in right field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.