Grizzlies announce promotion schedule

On Feb. 12, pitchers and catchers from the World Series Champion Washington Nationals, the parent team of the Fresno Grizzlies, reported to Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida. To coincide with the excitement of baseball season quickly approaching, the Fresno Grizzlies have announced their much-anticipated 2020 promotional schedule, which features enticing giveaways, tons of family-friendly nights and, of course, tacos.

Individual tickets for all 70 home games went on sale at 10:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, February 12. Tickets may be purchased online at FresnoGrizzlies.com, by phone at 559.320.TIXS (8497) and in person at the Chukchansi Park box office. Fans can save considerably from day-of-game and walk-up prices by purchasing season tickets or a flex-plan. Both include select guaranteed giveaways (and skipping the lines). To inquire about full or partial season tickets, fans can call or text the Grizzlies at 559.320.HITS (4487).