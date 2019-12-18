FRESNO – The Fresno Grizzlies have announced home game times for the 2020 season, with an improvement for those with families. Fans at Chukchansi Park will now have the opportunity to cheer on the team earlier, allowing families with children to enjoy more of the action on the field.
“We are committed to providing the most family-friendly experience at the highest level of Minor League Baseball,” said Derek Franks, Grizzlies president. “The earlier start time is based upon our efforts to enhance the experience for families, children, and fans of all ages.”
The 2020 home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 14, at 6:50 p.m. against the Reno Aces. Following the first game, all Monday-Thursday games will start at 6:35 p.m. until mid-June. The schedule also features a new 6:50 start time every Friday and Saturday game through mid-June, with a few exceptions on April 20, May 7 and May 19. Those contests will start at 11:05 a.m. Sundays will remain similar to 2019, with games starting at 1:05 p.m. until June 21, where the time shifts to 5:05 p.m. After mid-June, all other games will start at 6:50 pm except for a doubleheader on Monday, July 6, that will begin at 5:35 p.m.
Also on the schedule, the Grizzlies will welcome two new Triple-A franchises to Chukchansi Park. The San Antonio Missions will make their first-ever visit to Fresno from July 31-August 3, and the Wichita Wind Surge blow into town from June 17-19. The Grizzlies will also host the Sacramento River Cats on Independence Day with a Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza following the game.
To see the complete schedule, click here or visit FresnoGrizzlies.com.
