ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) -- The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman’s (CVN 75) Morale, Welfare and Recreation office held a video game tournament 10 July on the ship’s mess decks.
Molly Wrona, Truman’s fun boss, coordinated the event and said Sailors played Madden NFL 19.
The event used a bracket to allow winners to keep playing and losers to play in a consolation game, but all hands were welcome to watch from the sidelines.
“For the Madden tournament we provide consoles, controllers, screens and of course Madden 19,” said Wrona. “We make a bracket, and whoever loses gets eliminated until we have a winner.”
The tournament gave Sailors an opportunity to show off their skills using their favorite football players and teams.
“I like going to events like this, and I think I’m going to really enjoy this one in particular,” said Air-Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Isenay Woldeyesus, an aircraft communicator from Truman’s air operations division. “My favorite team is the Cardinals, but they’re not good, so I’m going to run the Texans.”
Woldeyesus said he spends long hours assisting in the landing of aircraft in the carrier air traffic control center. Taking advantage of a day with no flight ops, he took a timeout and signed his name up for the tournament.
“It’s pretty much a good way to blow off steam,” said Woldeyesus, who arrived on the ship in May. “This is my second underway, so I’m still adjusting and learning how to decompress.”
Truman is currently underway conducting composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG).
COMPTUEX is an intensive, month-long exercise designed to fully integrate units of HSTCSG, while testing the strike group's ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. Ships, squadrons and staffs will be tested across every core warfare area within their mission sets through a variety of simulated and live events, including air warfare, strait transits, and responses to surface and subsurface contacts and electronic attacks.
HSTCSG is scheduled to deploy later this year. Strike group elements participating in COMPTUEX include Truman and embarked Carrier Air Wing One; staffs from Carrier Strike Group 8 and Destroyer Squadron 28, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60); and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Farragut (DDG 99).
