Grade level plan to remain awhile

It appears Hanford Elementary Schools will remain on the grade level plan, at least until June.
Newly elected trustees, who campaigned for a return to neighborhood schools in a recall campaign, held a public meeting Friday night and asked several question of district personnel and in turn answered several questions from the audience.
The board expressed a desire to maintain public support, quality education and racial balance.
— The Hanford Sentinel
Dec. 5, 1970
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!