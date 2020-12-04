You have permission to edit this article.
50 Years Ago in Kings County...

Grade level plan to remain awhile

It appears Hanford Elementary Schools will remain on the grade level plan, at least until June.

Newly elected trustees, who campaigned for a return to neighborhood schools in a recall campaign, held a public meeting Friday night and asked several question of district personnel and in turn answered several questions from the audience.

The board expressed a desire to maintain public support, quality education and racial balance.

— The Hanford Sentinel

Dec. 5, 1970

