Fresno Football Club’s mascot, Fuego the Fox, made a special appearance at the Grace Kids Soccer Camp yesterday in Lemoore. His visit capped off the five day camp that took place at the Lemoore Recreation Center.
Kids of different skill levels were able to learn new techniques and improve their ability to dribble, pass, and shoot the ball. Fuego played the part perfectly by giving out high-fives and hugs to all the kids. He even let the budding soccer players take shots on him in goal.
His visit was a highlight for Grace Baptist Church’s inaugural soccer camp. Parents, volunteers and kids are already talking about next year’s camp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.