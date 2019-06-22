Fresno Football Club’s mascot, Fuego the Fox, made a special appearance at the Grace Kids Soccer Camp yesterday in Lemoore. His visit capped off the five day camp that took place at the Lemoore Recreation Center.

Kids of different skill levels were able to learn new techniques and improve their ability to dribble, pass, and shoot the ball. Fuego played the part perfectly by giving out high-fives and hugs to all the kids. He even let the budding soccer players take shots on him in goal.

His visit was a highlight for Grace Baptist Church’s inaugural soccer camp. Parents, volunteers and kids are already talking about next year’s camp.

