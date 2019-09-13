FRESNO, Calif., September 12, 2019 – Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) today announced the 2019 recipients of its Golden 1 Community Grant Program. Eight nonprofit organizations in the Fresno region will receive a combined total of $142,000 in grants to advance initiatives that promote literacy and assist foster youth as they transition to adulthood. Among this year’s recipients are California Youth Connection and Every Neighborhood Partnership.
“Golden 1 is dedicated to giving back to the diverse communities we serve and our Community Grant Program allows us to help organizations that are working hard to develop future leaders,”
said Erica Taylor, Vice President of Communications and Community Relations. “We are proud to support nonprofits that equip youth with the tools for success, now and into the future.”
California Youth Connection (CYC) is a youth-led advocacy organization that seeks to transform the foster care system by working directly with policymakers and foster children. CYC empowers foster youth ages 14–24 to build leadership skills and forge supportive relationships while participating in advocacy that impacts their lives. CYC members receive one-on-one support and mentoring, specialized training, and frequent opportunities to speak to policymakers, child welfare practitioners, other foster youth, and the general public.
“California Youth Connection has taught me that it's important to never give up. No matter what anybody tells us, we do matter and we do have a future,” said Crystal Ramirez, California Youth Connection member, Fresno County Chapter.
“Golden 1’s generous grant will help the organization spread that message to more people, including youth like Crystal and the community as a whole,” said Haydée Cuza, California Youth Connection Executive Director.
Every Neighborhood Partnership (ENP) offers programs focused on literacy, recreation, and neighborhood development to improve the quality of life within the community. The organization partners with more than 50 local schools to ensure kids participate in positive and beneficial activities on the weekends with their families. Since its establishment, ENP has created successful mentoring programs, community outreach events, and sports programs.
“Thanks to Golden 1’s generous contribution, we will be able to expand our Literacy Mentoring program to at least five more school sites and reach 200 more students,” said Jenessa Hefler, Every Neighborhood Partnership Literacy Mentor Director. “Having a Literacy Mentor not only improves students’ reading skills, it builds their self-esteem and confidence as they get invaluable one-on-one time with a caring adult. We are thankful to Golden 1 for helping us build up our community, one relationship at a time.”
In 2019, the Golden 1 Community Grant Program will award 28 nonprofits throughout California a combined total of $600,000. Recipients in Fresno include:
• Aspiranet
• California Youth Connection
• CASA of Kings County
• Every Neighborhood Partnership
• Focus Forward
• Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries
• Life Skills Training and Educational Programs, Inc.
• Reading and Beyond
Since its inception in 2014, the Golden 1 Community Grant Program has partnered with 64 nonprofits in the Sacramento and Fresno regions, providing more than $3.2 million to support youth literacy and foster youth as they transition to adulthood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.