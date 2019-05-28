Girl Scout Troop 3049 provide education and information on what to feed ducks

Girl's pictured are MaryKathryn N., Elizabeth B., Kaylynn G., Emily C.,  Nadia O., and Kylie B.  

Girl Scout Troop 3049 of Hanford researched and printed a brochure informing the public on what to feed ducks. Bread harms ducks internal systems. Much better things to feed ducks are oats, corn, bananas, lettuce, ( but not too much lettuce), lentils and their favorite, mealworms. The girls also spent Saturday morning at Hidden Valley Park educating the public, feeding the ducks and picking up trash.

GS Troop 3049 did this project for their "Weekend of Service" project in memory of the 2 girls and a leader killed by a drunk driver when they were picking up trash on the side of the road in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Girl Scouts are having a recruitment event on June12 from 6-7 at First Christian Church, 505 W.Cameron, Hanford if you are interested in joining Girl Scouts. All girls from K-12 in the Fall are invited.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments